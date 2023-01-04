Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan has said that the Abesana Research Foundation has been rendering yeoman services in the field of education. He was speaking at a philanthropic event held at the Auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) Konung Mamang in Imphal on Wednesday.

Governor of Manipur La. Ganesan attended at a philanthropic event held today in Imphal. Governor along with Union MoS for EA & Education Dr. R.K. Ranjan Singh distributed bicycles, smart projectors, sport materials and bags to 90 girl students from 18 schools of Imphal valley. pic.twitter.com/WP4v5uTEMk — RAJ BHAVAN MANIPUR (@RajBhavManipur) January 4, 2023

Governor said Diana Rajkumari, in whose memory the Research Foundation has been organising these philanthropic activities, is an inspiration to the youths of the present generation. He said that although unfortunately, she passed away while pursuing her PhD, she made significant scientific contributions in the field of Horticulture to save endangered orchids. In recognition of her invaluable contributions, she was awarded Young Scientist Award.

Governor expressed hope that the foundation will keep on doing philanthropic activities in different parts of the state to disseminate the message of the importance of quality education.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh while lamenting the untimely demise of his daughter Diana Rajkumari said that although we lost Diana, we have a number of promising young girls whose endeavours will flourish the future of the nation. He said under NEP-2020, the basic aim is to give more focus on employability. Under the policy, young citizens will be trained in diverse fields of education wherein they may be best suited for job opportunities.

MoS Ranjan continued that many universities and colleges are equipped with digital platforms and 1,200 channels have also been introduced. Citing the importance of women in education, Dr Ranjan said that women should be the frontrunner in education and development. He appealed to the students and teachers to maintain cleanliness in their schools and also to be environment enthusiasts in fighting the effects of climate change, globally.

Governor, along with MoS RK Ranjan Singh, distributed bicycles, smart projectors, sports materials and school bags to 90 girl students from 18 schools of Imphal valley. The event was organised by Abesana Research Foundation under the sponsorship of the Leela Foundation, India.

