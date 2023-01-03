Churachandpur: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled to visit Manipur and the inauguration of Churachandpur Medical College on January 6, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday inspected the college premises to take stock of the preparations.

Chief Minister Biren said six years ago, the establishment of a Medical College in the hill district of Manipur’s Churachandpur seemed like a dream. However, under the BJP 2.0 government, this dream has become a reality.

“I am here in Churachandpur today to ensure that all preparations are in place for the inauguration of this infrastructure for MBBS students Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah later this week,” he said.

While interacting with the students and faculty at the medical institute, the CM assured them that the institute will be provided with the best facilities and highest quality once the construction of the medical college is completed. He also instructed concerned officials to ensure that all preparations for the inauguration program are completed on time. Currently, there are 99 medical students studying at the college.

After inspecting the medical college, the chief minister also inaugurated an open gym for the public at Peace Ground, Tuibong, wherein he interacted with the general public. “Health is not only wealth, but everything,” he said.

The open gym was installed under the Chief Minister’s Indigenous Martial Arts Akademi, Manipur, with support from the government of Manipur.

The CM said the Peace Ground at Tuibong will be developed to match ‘international standard’. He also said the work for the development of the ground will be taken up as soon as possible.

Health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, rural development and Panchayati Raj minister Yumnam Khemchand, local MLAs Vungzagin Valte, Shri LM Khaute, Paolienlal Haokip, Ngursanglur, Chinlunthang, Letzamang Haokip; Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, DGP P Doungel, DG (Prison) C Doungel, Addl CS Vumlunmang and other top officials of the government were also present.

