Imphal: Superintendent of Police, Imphal West District Ksh Shivakanta Singh has appealed against nuisance and unwarranted disturbances to others in the name of year-end and new year celebrations in the district while wishing for a safe and happy new year.

Singh talked about the popularity of picnic spots along the river banks in Sekmai. The SP said a public meeting between Officer-in-charge Sekmai Police Station Kh Sunil Kumar Singh, and local leaders on Wednesday at the Sekmai Police Station discussed ways to minimise untoward incidents at picnic spots during the New Year celebrations.

The meeting aimed to sensitise the leaders to the nuisances which could be witnessed during the New Year celebration and of peaceful ways to control them.

The administration anticipates a heavy rush of picnickers on December 31 and January 1, 2023. The SP appealed to the visitors to maintain discipline, and cleanliness and against creating an unnecessary nuisance for others.

The SP strongly appealed against bringing any firearms, licensed or otherwise, to the picnic spots and said they would confiscate firearms found during frisking. He said licensed firearms would be returned to the rightful owners only after proper verification.

People should also be mindful if they are accompanied by children, the SP said, strongly appealing against anyone going unnecessarily into the river. We need to be alert, he said, stressing that there have been unwanted drowning incidents in the river in the past couple of years during the festive season.

He said the police would also identify restricted zones where the river runs deep and further urged all to respect these signs.

The SP appealed to the picnickers against creating disturbances in the neighbouring villages to avoid untoward incidents. Another thing we have to be mindful of is the waste, he said, urging picnickers to bring their own waste bags and dispose of waste at the IMC-designated waste collection centres.

He said we have witnessed several accidents along the highway over the years and appealed to all to follow traffic rules. He also indicated towards strict traffic checks.

The SP said no entry would not be allowed after 12 noon into the picnic spots and that closing time would be 3 pm. All picnic activities should end by 4 pm, he added.

