Imphal: The Manipur government has intensified the war against drugs in the state with more forces joining the campaign in rooting out the drug menace in the state.

On Thursday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a meeting with Assam Riffles, NIA, NCB, NAB, police, and Home Department to discuss issues and strategies to combat drug menace at the CM’s secretariat in Imphal.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We are joining forces to strengthen the ‘war on drugs’ campaign and leaving no stone unturned to root out this menace from the state. I urge the people of the state to cooperate and further extend support to the campaign with utmost seriousness and commitment. We must protect our youths from drugs and leave a better future for the coming generations,” CM Biren Singh posted on Facebook.

Earlier, on Monday, a joint team of Imphal East police and NAB along with forest department and BSF conducted a poppy destruction drive in NP Khullen and B Gamnom hill range in Manipur.

According to an official report, the combined team destroyed poppy plants, which were grown in an area measuring about 30 acres, and efforts are underway to arrest the illegal poppy growers.

A case has been registered at Thoubal Dam Police station for further investigation.

Similarly, security forces foiled cross-border smuggling of narcotic items and seized WY tablets worth Rs 12.60 crore at border town Moreh on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Tribute to NE: ‘Ashtalakshmi’ features in GoI’s official calendar

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









