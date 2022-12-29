Imphal: The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has extended again the service period of the present chief secretary of Manipur Dr Rajesh Kumar by another six months.

Dr Rajesh Kumar was appointed as the chief secretary of Manipur succeeding Dr J Suresh Babu on July 31, 2020, and his retirement was due on June 30, 2022. However, as per the order issued by the Governor of Manipur, his service as the chief secretary was extended for another six months.

Now, with another six months extension, Rajesh Kumar will hold the post of chief secretary of Manipur till June 31, 2023.

So far, the DOPT had been extended the service period for three chief secretaries namely DS Poonia, Rajani Ranjan Rashmi and Dr Rajesh Kumar himself.

“In relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958 by invoking Rule 3 of All India Services (CS-RM) Rules, 1960 and also with prior approval of Central Government as conveyed vide Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training’s letter No. 26014/03/2022-AIS-II (Pension) dated 28/12/2022, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to grant extension of service of Dr Rajesh Kumar, IAS (MN: 88), Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur for a further period of 6 (six) months w.e.f 01/01/2023,” stated the order.

