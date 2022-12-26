Manipur: Over 23 kgs of WY tablets seized in cross-border smuggling bust

Imphal: In a major bust, security forces in Manipur’s border town of Moreh successfully foiled a cross-border narcotics smuggling operation near border pillar no. 79 on Sunday.

According to the official report, the operation, which was carried out by troops from the Moreh Battalion during a routine patrol, resulted in the interception of two individuals attempting to smuggle narcotic items into the country by crossing the Indo-Myanmar border near the Dalpati ground.

However, when confronted by the security team, the suspected smugglers fled back into Myanmar territory, leaving behind a package.

In a thorough search of the area, the team recovered a plastic package containing 20 packets of WY tablets weighing a total of 23.4200 kilograms. The estimated value of the seized narcotics in the international market is Rs 12.6 crore.

The recovered items have been handed over to Moreh Police Station for further investigation.

