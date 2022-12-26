Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated the Sangaithel Police Outpost under the Imphal West District in presence of Deputy Chairman, Manipur State Planning Authority Sorokhaibam Rajen, MLA S Kunjakeswor, Director General of Police P Doungel and senior police officials.

The Outpost has been constructed by Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The chief minister also inaugurated the Mayang Langjing Kuthabi Bridge, built with a cost of approximately Rs 3 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Biren Singh expressed that police work for the security and welfare of people and as such, both the police and the public need to respect each other. “Meeyamgi Numit is now organised in different districts under Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) so that grievances of the public could be raised through them. Interaction between the public and police could help in maintaining a healthy relationship among them,” he added.

Continuing his speech, the CM stated that Sangaithel has become a tourist spot and once the Olympian Park is opened, many tourists will surely visit the site. As such, he stressed the need to expand the road from Patsoi Lamkhai to Olympian Park into a double lane. He further appreciated the locals, including Chiru, Rongmei and Kabui for expressing their support for the expansion of the approach road to the Olympian Park.

He informed that the Olympian Park will be inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his likely visit in January.

CM Biren stated that the law and order of the state have considerably improved. He said the recently held Sangai Festival was proof of peaceful co-existence among different communities. He added that the government has been putting in every effort to realise the objective of ‘One Nation, One Manipur’.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He spoke on the effect of climate change and its adverse effect on water bodies and appealed to the locals of Sangaithel not to cut down trees extensively.

The CM informed that the government will develop the Sangaithel Football ground. He also asked the locals to identify a suitable place for the construction of a market shed.

Regarding the setting up of a Primary Health Centre at Sangaithel, he assured that the government would take necessary steps and include it in the preparation of the budget.

Speaking on the Mayang Langjing Kuthabi Bridge inaugurated today, the CM stated that the bridge will be very useful for the people.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by residents of Mayang Langjing, the chief minister assured to consider setting up a police outpost at Mayang Langjing. He informed that the government would develop the infrastructure of the Primary Health Sub-Centre at Mayang Langjing to fulfil the criteria of upgrading it to the Primary Health Centre. Expansion of the road from Lamsang to Khurkhul would also be considered, he stated. He further informed that the Government would include the construction of a market shed at Mayang Langjing in the work programme, considering the contribution of women vendors to the state’s economy.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chairman of Manipur State Planning Authority Sorokhaibam Rajen stated that the state has witnessed certain development under the initiative of the chief minister. He continued that the Sangaithel area has now been developed as a tourist spot and many people have come to know of it.

Regarding the importance of the Sangaithel Police Outpost, he stated that people of different communities are residing at Sangaithel and as such, for the security of the people and maintenance of law and order, the outpost had been opened earlier. The outpost had been operating using the space provided by the local club, before the construction of the structure inaugurated today. He thanked the club for the same.

He continued that with the sincere work of the Home Department and the state Police towards the welfare of the public, the relationship between the public and the police has become healthy. Public now feels safe when they see police personnel, he added.

MLA Kunjakeswor stated the mindset of people has changed and the public has started believing that the law is above all. The newly inaugurated police outpost would be helpful in maintaining law and order in the Sangaithel area. He praised the state police’s role in the ‘War on Drugs’ Campaign and reiterated that the efforts had been recognised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read | Manipur: Four smugglers held with drugs worth Rs 4.3 crore

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









