Imphal: Security forces arrested four drug smugglers and seized narcotic items worth Rs 4.30 crore from the border town of Moreh on Saturday.

According to official reports, troops of Assam Rifles at Moreh foiled cross-border smuggling of narcotics at T’Minou along the border town.

Based on specific input regarding the movement of drug smugglers along with drugs, a mobile vehicle check post was established by a team of the Moreh Battalion in General Area T’Minou.

Two vehicles, including one two 2-wheeler, coming from Moreh towards T’Minou were intercepted.

Upon a thorough search of the vehicles, the team found four suspected drug smugglers and recovered 50 soap cases of brown sugar weighing approximately 2.150 kilograms.

The arrested individuals along with recovered items have been handed over to Moreh police station for further investigation

