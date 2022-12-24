Guwahati: The Jiribam-Imphal new line railway project, one of the most crucial connectivity projects for the northeast, has already achieved over 91% physical progress.

Out of 52 tunnels, 48 have already been completed. The project will have a total of 11 major bridges; of which the substructure of 7 bridges and the superstructure of 5 bridges have been completed. Out of 129 minor bridges, 110 have been completed. The tallest pier railway bridge of the world, built at a height of 141 metres, is also nearing completion.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The anticipated cost of the complete project is around Rs 14,322 crores. The section from Jiribam to Khongsang has already been commissioned and the entire project is targeted to be completed by December 2023. After completion, the present road journey time of about 10 hrs to reach Imphal will get reduced to 2.5 hrs by railways.

The project will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of the Manipur, help grow small-scale industries in the area and boost state tourism. It will also help receive essential commodities faster and help the state’s local producers in exporting.

Also Read | Manipur: Preventive measures key to keeping COVID at bay, says health minister

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









