Imphal: Manipur health minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh said the adoption of preventive measures is vital to keep the COVID-19 virus at bay.

The health minister was speaking as the chief guest at the annual project meeting on COVID-19 vaccination held at Classic Grande in Imphal on Thursday. The event was jointly organised by CASA, USAID, Momentus, and National Health Mission, Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh said, “We should not feel that we are COVID-free even though the state records zero COVID cases. As per the recent reports, the situation is still alarming in some countries.”

As per the report of the state health department, which was released on December 21, the state reported zero COVID-19 active cases.

“Although there are no active cases we should not lower our guard against COVID. We must adopt preventive measures and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour,” he added.

He said the rate of COVID-19 vaccination is below average in most of the hill districts.

“This is alarming and I think we need to focus more on vaccination so that immunization coverage improves in those areas,” said the minister.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The role played by the NGOs in the state particularly working in the hill districts on COVID vaccination and awareness is really commendable. Without their effort and cooperation, the rate of vaccination would have come down, he asserted.

The health minister also suggested that people should not hesitate to take booster doses. “The state, under the able leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has also introduced many health schemes for the public. People need to cooperate with the government,” he added.

Dr. Somorjit Ningombam, Director, NHM, Manipur; Dr. Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, Director of Health Services, Manipur; Dr. N Dihe Mao, Director, Family Welfare Services; Dr. K Losli Mao, General Secretary, Manipur Baptist Convention, among others also graced the occasion.

Also Read | Cong alleges Rs 1,700-cr PMGSY ‘scam’ in Manipur, demands CBI probe

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









