Imphal: Two women gold smugglers were arrested by security forces for having gold biscuits worth Rs 54.11 lakh in their possession on Tuesday.
As per an official report, Assam Rifles personnel posted at the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles under Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district foiled cross-border smuggling of gold bars. The six gold bars were well-concealed in handbags of two women travelling from the border town of Moreh to Imphal, it said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The recovered gold bars weighed about 997 grams and were assessed to be worth Rs 54.11 lakh.
The two women smugglers have been handed over to Customs Department, Moreh, for further investigation, it added.
Also read | Manipur: CM felicitates athletes, hikes incentives of medal winners
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Clamour for compensation grows in Nagaon after ‘peaceful’ eviction drive
- Mizoram: Three MNF members of Mara Autonomous Council quit
- Manipur: Gold bars worth Rs 54.11 lakh seized, 2 women held
- How Russia only hurts itself with inflammatory discourse on Kazakhstan
- Google to spend USD 75 mn on women-led India startups
- Assam: Four ULFA (I) linkmen arrested, one injured in Tinsukia encounter