Imphal: Two women gold smugglers were arrested by security forces for having gold biscuits worth Rs 54.11 lakh in their possession on Tuesday.

As per an official report, Assam Rifles personnel posted at the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles under Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district foiled cross-border smuggling of gold bars. The six gold bars were well-concealed in handbags of two women travelling from the border town of Moreh to Imphal, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The recovered gold bars weighed about 997 grams and were assessed to be worth Rs 54.11 lakh.

The two women smugglers have been handed over to Customs Department, Moreh, for further investigation, it added.

Also read | Manipur: CM felicitates athletes, hikes incentives of medal winners

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









