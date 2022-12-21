Imphal: Following the unfortunate incident where at least seven students have been confirmed dead and 40 injured in a road mishap on Wednesday, the Manipur government has banned school excursions in the state with immediate effect till January 10, 2023, to avoid any untoward incidents.

Director of Education (S) L Nandakumar Singh stated that the department is in receipt of reports of school children going for a school excursion and meeting with accidents in the morning fog/ mist of this winter season. It further directed principals/headmasters/headmistresses of all government/government aided/private unaided schools in the state not to organise or conduct any related school excursions temporarily to avoid such unwanted incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

All heads of institutions are directed to comply with the instruction, failing which responsibility for any untoward incidents will lie with the Principal/Headmaster/Headmistress concerned, it added.

At least seven students, all female, have been confirmed dead, and 40 others sustained injuries when a bus carrying class 11 students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yairipok Top Chingtha in Imphal East, met with an accident along Bishnupur-Khoupum road on Wednesday morning.

As per sources, they were heading towards Khoupum for an annual study tour programme.

Also Read | Manipur: Eight children killed in road accident in Noney, several injured

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









