Imphal: Notorious plan of the proscribed insurgent group Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) to disturb peace in Manipur, especially in Imphal Valley, was once again foiled by timely action by Assam Rifles, said an official.
According to an official report, the proscribed outfit PLA was planning to disturb the peace during the festive season and New Year celebrations and target security forces in Imphal Valley. For this, the insurgent group had been preparing IEDs and stockpiling grenades and firearms, it said.
As part of a series of operations, security forces have been constantly monitoring the PLA network and were successful in apprehending two PLA insurgents from Imphal Valley on Tuesday.
During the investigation, the arrested insurgents confessed to their plans to target non-Manipuri locals, and security personnel and to disturb the celebrations during the festive season in the Imphal valley. Subsequently, their investigation led to the recovery of five grenades, three pistols, three IEDs and three detonators from the Telipati and Heirok areas, it said.
PLA has been losing its credibility and ideological support from the locals and especially the youth in Manipur because it is being seen as the biggest hurdle in the path to progress and development of Manipur, the report added.
