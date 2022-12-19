Photo exhibition ‘Deep Focus’ inaugurated at Manipur University 

Imphal: A National Photo Exhibition titled ‘Deep Focus’ organised by the Department of Mass Communication, Manipur University, was inaugurated on Monday.

The inaugural function was attended by renowned filmmaker and screenwriter Mayanglanglam Romi Meitei as a chief guest alongside Prof S Mangi Singh, Dean, School of Social Sciences, Manipur University as a guest of honour and Dr RK Lilapati, HoD, Department of Mass Communication as functional president.

The Guest of Honor of the inaugural program, Prof S Mangi Singh, mentioned the impact the film and media industry have on the society.

Speaking to the function, chief guest Mayanglambam Romi Meitei said he was delighted to be a part of the exhibition.

“There is no greater discovery than the discovery of art. Even if the discovery of scientific devices has more number than art, no discovery can conquer the discovery of art but the debate on whether Robot is an art is still going on,” said Romi Meitei.

The functional president of the program, Dr RK Lilapati, HoD Department of Mass Communication, MU, expressed her gratitude for the response received from the public and also to the photographers and photo enthusiasts from twenty states who have shown their keen interest in the exhibition and submitted more than 200 entries.

The exhibition is an initiative of the students of Mass Communication. Focusing on the history of Manipur, the exhibition will act as an archive through the timeline of Manipur back in the day. Deep Focus is an exhibition of the lifestyle followed during the 60s, 70s and years before that. Varieties of vintage cameras, and vintage photo printing equipment that was in use before the digital age were being displayed.

