Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh attended the closing ceremony of the 17th edition of the state-level Tamenglong Orange Festival at Apollo Ground in Tamenglong district on Monday.

The festival, which began on December 17, was held across different venues in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This year, altogether 270 orange growers participated in the event, where every grower had to bring a minimum of 1,000 oranges to participate.

Gainiliu of Sibilong village under Tousem sub-division was adjudged as the first in the Orange Festival competition with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh while Tanimliu Kamei of Sibilong village, Tousem sub-division and Gaikhammei of Changdai village, Tamenglong, were given the second and the third berth with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 75,000, respectively.

During the closing ceremony, CM Singh inaugurated a slew of developmental projects in the Tamenglong district. The projects include the development and promotion of eco-tourism centres at Zeilad Lake and Tharon Cave in Tamenglong District under the Hill Area Development Program (HADP), the establishment of a Cold Storage Chain at Tamenglong under HADP, the construction of a Water Supply Scheme at Tamah, Tamei under HADP and Indoor Stadium cum Multipurpose Hall at Tamenglong District Headquarters.

CM Biren Singh elaborated on the reason behind organising the festival and increasing prize money for orange growers’ competition.

“The state government wants to make Tamenglong an orange-producing district because the orange variety grown in the district is suitable with the soil of the district,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The increased prize money will encourage locals to take up orange farming and make themselves economically viable and self-reliant, which will eventually improve the local economy,” he added.

Biren also spoke on the need for tissue culture for the Tamenglong Oranges to ensure that the local orange doesn’t get mixed with other varieties and that it doesn’t lose its taste or uniqueness.

Highlighting that the state has started exporting products like black rice, and pineapple among other items, he said oranges can also be exported if we have surplus production.

“The cold storage inaugurated today will help farmers in storing their products,” the chief minister said.

Biren also stressed that Tamenglong is moving towards development, citing various developmental projects like eco-tourism centres at Thanlon Caves, and Zeilad Lake, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“In today’s modern world, tourism is the best option for places like Manipur and Tamenglong to improve the economy,” he said.

Reiterating his earlier assurance to the people of the district, the chief minister said the government is making Tamenglong, one of the most developed districts of the state and further highlighted development works undertaken, including the construction of a water supply, ongoing work for an Amusement Park near Barak River.

“We have also proposed the centre for the development of a tourist centre at Bunning,” he said.

The CM also appealed to the people against creating disturbances to developmental projects.

Stressing the importance of communication, the CM spoke on the works taken up on the Khongsang road to Tamenglong, the Imphal-Kangchup-Tamenglong road and the construction of another helipad at Tamenglong.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Stating that the government had lost at least two and a half years in the last term to the Covid pandemic and another 5-6 months to the rains in the present term, the CM said the government had just around three years of working season.

Biren also encouraged the youth to take up Thang-ta stating that it teaches discipline and will keep them healthy.

The chief minister along with the other dignitaries also inspected the stalls opened at the festival venue. During the programme, a 500-strong team of the RBCC Women Choir Group also presented a song.

Also Read | Manipur: Woman killed by stray bullet as WC celebrations go awry

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









