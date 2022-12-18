The Manipur government has arranged for live telecast of the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France, which will be shown on large screens in the 14 districts of the state.
Such screens were set up at one place in each district, where fans will cheer for their favourite team.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a Facebook post said that the state government will telecast the final match live in 14 districts and urged fans to come and watch it.
Singh, a former footballer, said he would be supporting Argentina.
Screening of World Cup matches at the initiative of the state government started from the semi-finals level.
