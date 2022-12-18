The Manipur government has arranged for live telecast of the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France, which will be shown on large screens in the 14 districts of the state.

The final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between France and Argentina will be screened publicly at the aforementioned locations in various districts in the state on December 18.



Come watch the game at the free screening organized by the Manipur govt! pic.twitter.com/i7bqV8J1hY — MyGov Manipur (@manipurmygov) December 17, 2022

Such screens were set up at one place in each district, where fans will cheer for their favourite team.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a Facebook post said that the state government will telecast the final match live in 14 districts and urged fans to come and watch it.

Singh, a former footballer, said he would be supporting Argentina.

Screening of World Cup matches at the initiative of the state government started from the semi-finals level.

