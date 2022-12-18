A good coach can make or break a sports person’s career. Take the two Arunachal cyclists we featured earlier this week. Their dream would have died had Maxwell Trevor dismissed them as not good enough. They had no bikes, no road cycling experience, they came from poor backgrounds and had no means to buy equipment either. But he didn’t. And today, the two teenagers are dreaming big because a coach believed in them.

Manipur cyclist Khoirom Rejiya Devi’s career, however, was nearly destroyed by a coach who thought he knew better. But instead of giving up, she endured and adapted.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

......