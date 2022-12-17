Imphal: Mayanglambam Romi Meitei’s Eikhoigi Yum (Our Home) won the FIPRESCI award for the Best International Film and NETPAC JURY Special Mention Award at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

“Eikhoi Yum” portrays the joy of having a home, dreaming of a bright future and a peaceful life.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The movie competed in the International competition against 14 films from Germany, Bolivia, Tanzania, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Vietnam, Turkey, Spain etc.

The 89-minute long fiction feature, jointly produced by Chingshubam Sheetal and Romi Meitei, had earlier won the Best feature film award at the 14th Manipur State Film Awards 2022, organised by Manipur State Film Development Society of the Directorate of Art & Culture, Government of Manipur.

The 8-day-long film festival, which began on December 9 and concluded on Friday, December 16, 2022, showcased 180 films, screening at 14 theatres and over 13 thousand film delegates registered for the film festival.

This year’s festival was impressive in terms of audience participation and screening of value-based films. The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr by Kerala minister of Registration & Cooperation VN Vasavan.

Prominent writer M Mukundan, the chief guest of the closing function, said film festivals should help build a wall of defence against those who obstruct freedom of expression.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Worried about false conversion cases against Christians: NE Catholic Forum

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









