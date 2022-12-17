Bishnupur: Mention sports in the Northeast, and Manipur emerges on top. And in football, Manipur has no competition, especially in women’s football. The state has won the national championship 21 times and finished runners-up four times. And while football infrastructure is adequate in Manipur, one footballer was not so lucky.

But whoever climbed to the top because they could not overcome debacles?

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dangmei Grace did not grow up amid wealth and prosperity. She comes from the other end of the spectrum. She is the daughter of a Catholic catechist and a homemaker. Grace belongs to the Dimdailong village in Manipur’s Bishnupur district and growing up, she did not even have access to a playground.