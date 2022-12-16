Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured a memorial park for soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces (Indian Army, Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force) from the state who have laid down their lives for the nation. The chief minister was speaking at the state observance of the Vijay Diwas at the 1st Manipur Rifles Banquet Hall in Imphal on Friday.

Attended the observance of Vijay Diwas at 1st Bn. MR Banquet Hall, Imphal.

We are immensely proud to commemorate the sacrifices and the victory achieved by the Indian Armed Forces at Indo-Pak War 1971. The nation pays rich tributes for their resilience, heroism & their courage.

Highlighting sacrifices made for the nation by numerous defence officers and personnel from the state like Major Bob Khathing and Major Laishram Jyotin Singh, who died fighting a suicide bomber during an attack on the Indian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Chief Minister said funds for the memorial have already been allocated and that it will be constructed at the earliest so that we can pay our respects and tributes to their sacrifices.

CM Biren Singh said that Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to remember the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian defence forces during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

New India doesn't tolerate any form of terrorism & gives befitting reply to anyone who dares to challenge the integrity of this Nation.



Snippet from my address on #VijayDiwas



⁦⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/2NMZ5EVGuH — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 16, 2022

It is a historic war of the time, he said, stressing the Nation’s swift response to a planned Pakistan aggression in 1971. The war also resulted in the creation of Bangladesh following the surrender of the Pakistan Army before India, he added.

India has, today, become a strong nation, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cannot be taken lightly by any other country, he said highlighting India’s power, including yesterday’s test-firing of the country’s Agni-V nuclear-capable missile.

Singh also highlighted the state’s achievement of being identified as the Most Improved State for three consecutive years and said Manipur is moving forward in development.

Crediting the government officials, including security personnel and the general public for the achievement, the chief minister also congratulated and appreciated the Ministers, MLAs, government officials and the public for all their support and cooperation.

Let us continue to work further to turn Manipur into a Model State, said CM Biren while appealing for more support and cooperation from all.

Encouraging unity in the state, the chief minister stressed that around 35-36 communities reside together in the state and can never be separated. In an earnest appeal to the people, Singh deliberated on the need to shed single community-centred agendas and instead work for a common good. He deliberated on the need to seek the government’s assent or approval before taking up any work on government property or land.

CM Biren Singh also offered his obeisance to the Martyrs who have sacrificed for the nation.

Minister Th Biswajit Singh in his presidential speech said that the day is observed every year to remember the sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

He said this also laid a strong foundation for mutual respect and relation between India and Bangladesh.

The programme was also attended by ministers, advocate general, MLAs, chief secretary, DGP, top officials from the para-military forces, and senior government officials, among others.

