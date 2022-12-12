Remember the pandemic? Yes, the one that killed millions across the globe and left millions more unemployed. KSV Ngashanpam was lucky to survive, but not so lucky with his job. However, every cloud has a silver lining and today, Ngashanpam is probably thankful that he lost his job as an interior designer and had to return home during the first wave of the pandemic.

Ngashanpam, a resident of Hungpung village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, always wanted to start a farm but never succeeded due to a lack of financial support. However, he was left with no option when he lost his job and in 2020, he finally took the plunge to start a duckery farm called ‘Nana Farm’ at his family plot investing Rs 2 lakh through marup (money pool).

Speaking with EastMojo, Ngashanpam explains why he started a non-conventional duck farm. “Professionally, I want to focus on my career in interior design. However, due to financial constraints, I was compelled to take up this work. Of course, farming is not a bad choice for a profession, but I am keeping this as an option and I want to give my priority to interior designing as a career,” said Ngashanpam.

He had important advice for several people in Manipur who wish to return home. “A lot of my friends who had come back from the cities often have a notion that without money, one cannot start a business or become an entrepreneur. But I feel that as long as you have the vision and passion for the work, you can achieve it,” he added.

The premises of his farm is surrounded by greenery covered by wild banana plants. However, those were not naturally grown. Ngashanpam replanted these when he initially started the farm to preserve the plant which is dwindling in his area as well as to supplement the food supply for his livestock, especially ducks. From digging up a pond for ducks and other waterfowl to constructing a gazebo, this young entrepreneur made the perfect farmhouse located along the National Highway 202A Imphal-Ukhrul road.

Ngashanpam said he doesn’t have a commercial market as yet, however, since his farm location is located along the national highway and close to the town, people used to come and buy it from the farm itself.

“In a month, I sell at least 30-40 ducks with a price range of Rs 800-1,000 each for a duck,” he said.

However, last month, I sold around 600 ducks for an estimated amount of Rs 4 lakh in a single day during Dhareo Festival, a one-day village fair. Most ducks were bought by vendors who put up stalls for lotteries and gambling during the festival, he informed.

Encouraged by the sale, Ngashanpam expanded his business by introducing Guinea fowl at his farm, most likely the first in the Ukhrul district. “This is just the beginning. I want to add more items in the future. I have just started a Guinea fowl farm, not many in the state are into this and likely I am the first who started this business in the Ukhrul district. Also, I am planning to expand the duck business by importing various breeds and supplying to my customers,” said the young entrepreneur.

It is not as if Ngashanpam faced no hurdles. “Initially, I also engaged in farming local chickens but due to bird flu outbreak, which is prone in this area, most of them had died. That’s why instead of continuing the poultry business, I decided to try Guinea fowl and it is in the initial stage,” he added.

Ngashanpam is also known for his love for dogs, especially the Haofa (the indigenous canine breed of the Tangkhul community). At present, he has seven Haofa at his farm and he aims to promote and preserve the indigenous dog. He has also expanded his business in apple farming and has so far planted 100 apple saplings around the farm.

