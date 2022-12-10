Manipur woman bodybuilder wins silver at World Championship

Imphal: Adding another feather to her cap, Manipur’s woman bodybuilder Solimla Jajo, who represented India at the ongoing 13th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2022, won a silver medal at the event held at Central Phuket in Thailand on Friday.

A native of Kasom Khullen in Kamjong district, 17-year-old Solimla competed under the category of Women’s Junior Model Physique.

Altogether, 44 countries competed in different categories at the world event, which kickstarted on December 6.

The winner of the Miss Manipur Model Physique 2022 is also the brand ambassador of Ukhrul FC (football club) and Animal Booster Nutrition (food supplements).

Solimla Jajo

Trained and mentored by Robert L Meitei, owner of Royal Gymnasium Ukhrul, Solimla for the second time took part at an international event.

Earlier this year, the young Tangkhul woman athlete also won a silver medal in the 54th Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship 2022 held in Maldives.

“Big congratulations to our brand ambassador Solimla Jajo. Thank you for making us proud with your great achievement,” posted Ukhrul FC on Facebook.

