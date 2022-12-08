Manipur film archivist Johnson Rajkumar honoured in Mumbai

Imphal: A film archivist from Manipur, Johnson Rajkumar, was honoured for his remarkable contribution to the field of film archiving during the opening ceremony of the ongoing Film Preservation and Restoration workshop in Mumbai.

Johnson was awarded ‘Champions of Film Heritage Award’ by the Film Heritage Foundation with the citation that read, “For his selfless commitment and courage in taking the road less travelled with limited support and resources and taking on the challenge of sparking a movement for film preservation and laying the foundation to building a film archive and training archivists in his home state of Manipur.”

Johnson received the award from David Walsh, FIAF Training and Outreach Coordinator, and Boman Irani, actor.

Professionally trained film archivist Johnson has been instrumental in setting up the film archive of Manipur and has been voluntarily working in SN Chand Cine Archive and Museum. He is currently participating in the ongoing Film Preservation and Restoration workshop as a Tata Trusts Scholar. In the workshop, Johnson, along with Film Heritage Foundation and experts from L’Immagine Ritrovata, Bologna, are working to save the recently found reels of Mainu Pemcha (1948), the first feature film attempted of Manipur.

