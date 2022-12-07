Manipur youth set to represent India at Mr Friendship International in Thailand

Imphal: Manipur-based Songashim Rungsung, 25, is all geared up to compete at the Mister Friendship International which will be held at Khon Khaen in Thailand from December 8-18, 2022.

This will be India’s debut representation at the international championship.

A member of the Tangkhul Naga tribe, Songashim, who won the Rubaru Mr India 2020-21 title, will represent India in a world pageant with 17 other candidates from different countries competing.

“The preparation is going great. There are a lot of pressure and challenges, but at the same time, I’m excited to be representing my country. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I will try to do my best,” he said.

“I am excited to meet the other 17 candidates and exchange cultures and make some new friends,” Songashim told EastMojo a day before he flew out from the country for the competition.

Talking about pressure, Songashim said, “Since this is an international-level competition, it is indeed very challenging. To cope up with the pressure that comes with it, I’ve been mentally channelling myself with positivity and meditation and have been doing a lot of home assignments and getting knowledge from the experts too.”

A native of Talui village in Ukhrul district, Songashim who stands 5’11 feet tall is a social media influencer, fitness consultant and model. He started his career in the glamour industry in 2018 when he competed in Mega Northeast and made it to the top 10 finalists.

Songashim also expressed gratitude for the love and supports garnered he has been receiving.

“I am very happy that there are a lot of supporters from my hometown and all over the country. The support gives me confidence and makes me more positive,” he added.

