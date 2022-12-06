Imphal: Governor of Manipur La Ganesan visited Noney district and reviewed various ongoing developmental works on Tuesday.

The Manipur Governor interacted with District Level Officers (DLOs), representatives of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), village chiefs and locals and heard about their grievances and assured them to extend all possible help.

Ganesan also interacted with the family members of the Marangching landslide victims and expressed his deep sorrow and assured support for the education of those orphaned.

Speaking at the interaction programme held at Multipurpose Hall, Longmai-III in the district headquarters, Governor said, “All the issues and problems that were raised by the people will be studied well and action will be taken to resolve those.”

“As it is a new district, the required infrastructure will be developed subsequently. Most importantly, Noney is now included in the country’s rail line,” he added.

Governor further said that due to prompt action of the government and with the full cooperation of the people, the Covid-19 pandemic is almost under control in the state.

On the TB elimination campaign, La Ganesan said that the Centre has already committed to eliminating TB by 2025. “We all need to cooperate and contribute to eliminate the disease,” he said.

Stating that a clean India campaign is equally important and also the responsibility of all of us, the governor said, “It is a mass movement launched by the Government of India to make our country clean. I appeal to people of the district to maintain cleanliness.”

Expressing concern over the increasing number of drug cases in the state, Governor said that some foreign forces are trying to spoil our people, especially the youth by smuggling drugs from across the border like Myanmar.

“We should not succumb to the threat but fight the menace,” he said.

Later, Governor visited the railway construction sites in Noney area, including the world’s highest pier rail bridge, and inspected the ongoing works. He asked the railway officials to work as per the stipulated timing of completion. He also visited Tupul War Memorial at 107 Infantry Battalion (TA) 11 GR headquarters and paid his homage to the departed souls.

D Gangmei, Chairman, Hill Area Committee, also attended the interaction programme. Earlier, Governor was accorded a warm welcome by Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pauline Kamson and Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gopal Das on his arrival at the Hall.

