Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh interacted with international footballer Dangmei Grace on Sunday at CM’s Secretariat in Imphal.

Wishing her further success in her footballing career, chief minister Biren Singh said, “Dangmei Grace is among Manipur’s sporting talents who have signed professional contracts abroad. She has represented the country and won in various international arenas, bringing laurels for the nation and the state. I wish her success in all her future endeavors.”

Delighted to honor Manipuri International Women’s football player Dangmei Grace today, he added.

After a simple reception, the Indian woman striker also took to her official Facebook page and wrote: “I thank the Almighty God for giving Us such a Dynamic and Energetic Leader in Manipur. May Lord continue to bless him with good health and strength in his futuristic work in bring Oneness in our State.”

On Saturday, Dangmei Grace was accorded a rousing traditional welcome by her family, friends and well-wishers upon arrival at the Imphal airport from Uzbekistan.

A resident of Bishnupur district, the ace footballer from Manipur returned home after winning the Uzbekistan League and Uzbekistan Cup with Uzbekistan Club PFC Sevinch Karshi.

She is among the few Indian women football players who signed a professional contract abroad.

