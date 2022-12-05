Manipur: CM Biren inaugurates Wangkhei Eye Hospital

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday inaugurated the Wangkhei Eye Hospital at Wangkhei Andro Parking in Imphal East.

Addressing the function as the chief guest, the chief minister explained the need for infrastructure and manpower and said we saw this during the recent COVID-19 Pandemic. “We managed to overcome the pandemic collectively and unitedly,” he added.

Acknowledging the importance of infrastructure and manpower, the government said it will encourage private, government and PPP models. CM Biren Singh also highlighted institutes like the Churachandpur Medical College and increase in MBBS seats at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

We are also developing infrastructure, he said, adding that completion of the ongoing construction of the Cancer hospital at JNIMS was targeted by December, however due to the rains, it may be opened by February. The OPD has already been started, he added.

The CM also highlighted other infrastructure developments and said Oxygen plants and ICU beds have been installed in all districts, and 24×7 solar power supplied at three districts (hospitals) in Churachandpur, Chandel and Tamenglong.

The chief minister further said that improvement of healthcare doesn’t mean improving only hospitals, but strengthening manpower and improving infrastructures are also part of improving healthcare.

The Hospital has been empanelled for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Manipur Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang services.

