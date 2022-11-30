Imphal: It was not a usual evening in Imphal on Tuesday, when all roads led to the HVS ground Patsoi where Danish pop band Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) was all set to perform for a crowd craving to relive some good old times.

The gates were opened at 3:00 pm. With the fear of getting stuck in traffic due to the ongoing Sangai Festival in Manipur, many people turned up early at the concert venue.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The desperate crowd was left waiting and wanting until the show finally kicked off after 06.30 pm – with the popular local voice behind Innocent Eyes, best vocalist at ShiRock 2018 and Dyna, the voice of Barak, playing the opening acts. From there on, the show wouldn’t stop.

Ananya Birla, an Indian singer, songwriter and entrepreneur dared not to disappoint the jam packed crowd with her maiden performance in Manipur.

Indian singer Ananya Birla on stage

The much awaited MLTR finally took the stage and set it on musical fire with their all-familiar numbers. Tuesday evening was all about walking down the memory lane of the late 90s and early 2000s for many and a lifetime opportunity to witnessed their old-time favourite band performing in their home turf.

For the iconic Danish band, this was their first performance in the northeastern state of Manipur and the love they received was phenomenal as over 10,000 people gathered for the musical evening.

It was a frenzied crowd when the Denmark-based global band opened with their original song ‘Complicated Heart’ released in 1993 and went on to their greatest hits including ‘25 Minutes’, ‘Paint My Love’, ‘The Actor’, and ‘How Many Hours’.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Finally, after a non-stop performance for almost two hours, the MLTR band bid adieu to their fans with their farewell number ‘That’s Why (You Go Away)’.

Anusha, a fan from Imphal, said has been listening the band’s songs for as long as she remembers.

“As soon as I came to know about their concert here in Imphal through newspaper, I told my parents that I have to be there and finally I am here,” said Anusha, who arrived at the venue at 2:30 pm along with her friends.

Another fan in the audience, Momocha from Imphal, said he has been listening MLTR songs since his school days in the 90s and feels grateful that he could finally witness their performance live.

“I usually love to listen slow rock songs and MLTR is one of them,” said Thangjangam from Churachandpur district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Arunachal bags 14 medals in Wushu Women’s League

Trending Stories









