Manipur: 5 cycle warehouses, 2 shops gutted in Imphal market fire

Imphal: At least five bicycle warehouses and two second-hand clothes shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at the New Checkon Bazar in Imphal East on Tuesday night, sources said.

However, no loss of life or injuries has been reported so far.

According to sources, a fire broke out at the residence of one Laishram Ibohal Singh near the New Checkon traffic point at around 12.15 am and soon spread to adjacent shops of second-hand clothes and cycle warehouses.

Fire tenders were pressed into service soon after the incident.

The fire was brought under control by 4 am which prevented the flames from spreading to neighbouring houses.

The cause of the fire and the estimated loss of properties are yet to be known.

