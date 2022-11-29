Imphal: Famous Danish soft rock band Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) on their India tour landed in Manipur on Monday and are all set to perform in Imphal on Tuesday.
Organised by 7 Sisters Foundation and Khelraja as an event partner, the stage for the band is all set at HVS Patsoi in Imphal West district. The gates open at 3 pm.
Earlier, as part of their BACK ON THE ROAD worldwide tour, the band performed in the northeastern states of Mizoram and Assam.
On Monday, the band and its crew members were welcomed and greeted by Tangkhul Katamnao Long Imphal (TKLI) upon their arrival at Imphal airport.
