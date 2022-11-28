Imphal: Manipur government has declared a half-day holiday on November 29 and 30 on account of the ongoing Sangai Festival 2022 in the state.

The announcement was made by chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday evening on social media.

“Pleased to declare that the state will observe a half-day holiday on November 29th and 30th in connection with the Manipur Sangai Festival 2022,” posted CM Singh on Facebook.

The chief minister further added, “I urge the people of the state to take the opportunity and attend the ‘Festival of Oneness’ during these last two days.”

“Manipur is set to become a world-class tourist destination. The Sangai Festival is being organised at different venues to promote and raise awareness about the unique potential of Manipur in the field of ecotourism. Measures and underway to achieve the target,” Singh said in another post.

The 11th edition of the Sangai Festival 2022, a 10-day long annual cultural-cum-tourism festival, started on November 21. This year, unlike the previous years, the festival in line with the theme ‘festival of oneness’ has been organised in 13 different venues across the state to showcase the best of the cultures and traditions of the people of the state. This is one of the biggest editions of the festival since its inception in 2010.

The name Sangai is taken after the rare species of brow-antlered deer, locally known as Sangai, seen only at Keibul Lamjao, the world’s only floating national park.

