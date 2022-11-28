Imphal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his best wishes to the people of Manipur on the occasion during an address at the cultural evening of the Sangai Festival at Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre, Palace Compound, on Sunday.

The Madhya Pradesh CM attended the event as the chief guest.

Stating the similarities between Madhya Pradesh and the state of Manipur, Chouhan said several students of Manipur were pursuing education in MP and that his government would take good care of the students. He also on spoke on the beauty of Manipur, its weather, cuisines and the sports talent of the people.

Chouhan appreciated the far-sighted vision of Manipur CM N Biren Singh and his initiatives to take the state towards development. He expressed his hopefulness that Manipur would become one of the best tourism destinations in India in the coming years under the leadership of Singh. He also invited the people of Manipur to visit his state.

Manipur CM Singh, while delivering his speech, stated that Central leaders who had visited the state to attend the Sangai Festival had praised the people of the state for their hospitality and discipline. He added that the leaders were also amazed at the state’s beauty. The chief minister informed that Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER G Kishan Reddy, touched by the beauty of the Sangai Ethnic Park, had assured to provide financial assistance of Rs 100 crore to beautify further the Park and the Sagol Kangjei Statue at Marjing and asked the state government to submit a proposal for the same.

CM Singh further stated that the state government had been working hard to take the state towards development and added that with the support of the people.

The main highlights of the cultural evening were cultural dance performances by different cultural troupes and artists from within and outside the state.

