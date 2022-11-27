Imphal: Two jawans of the Manipur Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were killed and two others grave sustained injuries after one of their colleagues opened fire at them over an alleged argument in Gujrat’s Porbandar district, where they were stationed for election duty ahead of next month’s assembly polls, sources said.

As per the sources, the incident happened at around 6:30 pm on Saturday. The IRB personnel belonging to Manipur SAP Company deputed for Gujarat polls were stationed at Cyclone Shelter, Tukda Gosa in Porbandar district.

The men were not on active duty when they got into a fight in the evening that escalated and shots were fired from an AK-47 rifle, sources said.

While the deceased, identified as Havildar Th Thoiba Singh and rifleman Jiten Singh, belonged to the 3rd IRB; the two injured victims identified as rifleman L Suranjit belonged to 3rd IRB and rifleman Kh Ruhikanta belonged to 4th IRB of Manipur.

The rifleman who shot them with his service rifle AK-47 has been identified as S Inaocha.

The two injured jawans — one shot in the stomach, the other in the leg — were initially taken to the Probandar general hospital but were shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar, about 150 km away, for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Gosa police station and the culprit has been under police custody for further investigation, sources said.

Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

