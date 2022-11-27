Imphal: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country including Manipur.

This is an opportunity for the government to familiarise India with the world, Jaishankar said while addressing a cultural event at Manipur capital Imphal.

The Union Minister is on a 2-day visit to the northeastern state.

“We want this presidency to be celebrated and participated by the entire country. There would be multiple cities and states including Manipur which would be hosting events related to G20,” he said.

Interacting with the business community in Imphal, Jaishankar said the Modi Government is giving utmost priority to the development of the North East, including Manipur, which is visible in both resources and attention.

Underlining the importance of linking Northeastern India to the rest of the nation, the Union Minister said the centre is working to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast.

“We are working to improve connectivity within northeast and to the wider world and expand its access to global markets and workplace,” he added.

Jaishankar also interacted with students and professionals in Imphal. Highlighting the importance of preparing for a competitive world, he said the Modi Government is committed to maximise opportunities for the younger generation.

Later in the evening, the Union Minister also inaugurated a G-20 booth at Hapta Kangjeibung and interacted with students.

“Wonderful to interact with school students at the inauguration of the photo booth at the G20 Pavilion of Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal,” he tweeted.

The External minister was accompanied by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. “Delighted to attend the inauguration of G-20 stall by Hon’ble Union Minister, Ministry of External Affairs, Shri @DrSJaishankar ji at Hafta Kangjeibung today,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

“As India assumes G-20 presidency from December 1, preparations are underway to host G-20 meetings in Manipur as well,” added Singh.

Attending the Sangai Festival, the Union minister said, “Pleasure to attend the Sangai Festival that brings together the land of jewels. Wonderful to witness the fabulous exposition of Manipur’s heritage & traditions in the performances.”

During his visit, the foreign minister will visit several places including war memorials situated in Imphal and Bishnupur districts.

