Mixed day for Manipur boxers at Youth Worlds

Guwahati: Manipur’s Kunjarani Devi Thongam joined the likes of reigning youth Asian champions Ravina, Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj and three others to confirm their places on the podium after registering contrasting wins in their respective quarter-final bouts at the IBA Youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain.

Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg) and Ashish (54kg) are the country’s other boxers who are also assured of at least bronze medals after securing their semifinal berths.

However, it was curtains for the other Manipur pugilist Griviya Devi Huidrom in the Indian squad, after she lost 0-5 to Kazakhstan’s Elina Bazarova in the women’s 54kg quarter-final bout.

Meanwhile, Kunjarani progressed to the last four stages of the women’s 60kg category after registering a convincing 5-0 victory over Aigerim Kabdolda of Kazakhstan. In the other quarterfinals, Ravina outclassed Romania’s Alexandra Cretu in the 63kg contest, before Bhavana and Lashu outpunched Venezuela’s Evimir Brito and Mexican Zuzet Hernandez, respectively.

Meanwhile, it was a mixed day for India in the men’s section as three of five managed to progress into the medal rounds. Vishwanath (48kg) and Vanshaj (63.5kg) posted unanimous wins over Australia’s Jye Kerr and Omar Livaza of Kyrgyzstan respectively. Ashish, on the other hand, had to work hard against Scotland’s Aaron Cullen as the result was declared 4-3 in the Indian’s favour after the bout was reviewed.

Deepak (75kg) and Mohit (86kg) were the two Indian male pugilists to suffer defeats in the quarter-finals.

The on-going event has witnessed participation of close to 600 boxers from 73 countries. With 17 Indians qualifying for the last-8 stage, this is the highest for any country at the event followed by Kazakhstan (16) and Uzbekistan (13).

With seven medals already confirmed, Tamanna (50kg), Preeti Dahiya (57kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg), Muskan (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will look to extend India’s medals tally as they fight in the women’s quarter-finals on Tuesday. Rhythm (+92) and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) will also battle it out in the men’s last-8 stage.The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday while finals on Friday and Saturday.

