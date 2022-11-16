Shillong: Mighty Manipur bagged another gold medal at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 by winning the final of the U-17 women’s football final against Arunachal Pradesh at the MFA Turf, Polo Ground, here today on the final day of the games.

Player of the match, S Lynda Kom scored a brace (in the 29th and 44th minutes) in the first half before Manipur added two more goals in the second half through L Babina Devi (in the 62nd minute) and L Shelia Devi (in the 87th minute), as the team with seven India U-17 players controlled the game sublimely.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The gold medal could be significant in terms of the race to be the NEOG 2022 overall champions.

As of last night, Manipur was leading Assam in the medals table by 78 to 75 and is now at 79.

The football medals ceremony will take place after the U-21 men’s final between Mizoram and Meghalaya. That match will begin at 1pm.

Also read | NEOG 2022 Football: Manipur & Mizoram win bronze

Trending Stories









