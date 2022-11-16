Imphal: Eight media persons working were conferred the Manipur State Journalists Award 2022 during the National Press Day observation on Wednesday.

Organised by the Department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Manipur, the National Press Day 2022 was observed at Palace Auditorium, MSFDS, Palace Gate in Imphal.

The awards that are conferred are for editorials, news items and articles published during the calendar year 2021 for the following categories:

Best Editor on National Integration & Communal Harmony to Ningombam Hemantakumar, Editor, Sanaleibak Daily

Reporting on Public Health & Hygiene to Moirangthem Khagemba Meetei, Reporter, Sanaleibak Daily

Rural Reporting to Moirangthem Khagemba Meetei, Reporter, Sanaleibak Daily

Reporting on Art & Culture to Robinson Wahengbam, Staff Reporter, Sanaleibak Daily,

Parliamentary Reporting to Taorem Bishwajit Singh, Sub-Editor, Sanaleibak Daily,

Science & Technology Reporting to Maibam Kenedy Singh, Reporter, Sanaleibak Daily

Reporting on Women and Children to Rabi Takhellambam, Reporter, Sanaleibak Daily

Sports Reporting to Khumukcham Joychand Singh, Sub-Editor, Hueiyen Lanpao.

Speaking on the occasion works minister Govindas Konthoujam said media has played an immense role in nation-building, but the credibility of the media houses has been lowered due to the trend of paid news and social media intrusion. There is a need for monitoring from both the government and media houses for a transparent functioning of the media fraternity, he added.

A seminar on “The Media’s Role in Nation Building” was also held as part of the observance.

