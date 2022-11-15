NEOG 2022: Manipur claim double gold in mesmerising Road Cycling race

Shillong: The picturesque road from Shillong to Mawthadraishan Peak was the setting for the road cycling event at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 on Tuesday, which Manipur won in both the men’s and women’s events.

men’s medallists in the cycling race

Covering 80km, this was the only event of the 18 at NEOG 2022 to venture outside of the Greater Shillong area and cyclists were treated to stunning views on one of the state’s excellent roads in the early morning light.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The test of endurance and perseverance saw Konthoujam Bishan Singh from Manipur finishing first in f 2 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds to win the open men’s category. Following behind less than a minute afterwards was the silver medallists from Arunachal Pradesh, Tajum Dere (2:29:19), and Meghalaya’s own Kevinjohn Khyllait taking the bronze (2:30:45).

women’s medallists in cycling race

The open women’s event was won by another Manipur cyclist, Naorem B Devi (2:57:18). Arunachal bagged another silver through Lindum Kia Kia (3:01:56), while Thokchom Helen Devi added another bronze to Manipur’s tally (3:04:55).

Also Read | NEOG 2022: Assam holding on to medals lead into penultimate day

Trending Stories









