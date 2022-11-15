Imphal: The curtain raiser for the state-level Sangai Festival 2022 was held at Kangla Gate in Imphal on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The event was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, Ministers and other MLAs.

The tourism extravaganza will commence from November 21 and go on till November 30.

This year, according to CM Biren Singh, the Sangai Festival 2022 under the theme ‘Festival of Oneness’ will be organised in around 13 venues across the state.

“We are not confining the festival in the city alone, we want public involvement in the festival from every corner of the state and truly make it state-wide,” CM said adding that Mao, bordering Nagaland, will also be hosting a curtain raiser today.

“I would like to appreciate and convey my best wishes to all the people of the state and the country and other parts of the world. With this, I would also like to invite them to visit and enjoy the Sangai Festival which will be starting from November 21-30. This festival will take place in 13 different places, including Mao, Behiang and Loktak,” said CM Biren.

Further stating that the main venue for the festival will be at Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou, the chief minister said the public may now visit the park where permanent structures are being constructed so that the festival may be organised there every year.

During the event, CM Biren also flagged off the Sangai Run which will conclude at Indoor Stadium after passing through Lamlong Bazar, Kongba Bazar, Pishumthong, Keishampat, etc.

The chief minister along with the other dignitaries also released the Manipur Sangai Festival, 2022 theme song by Mangka Mayanglambam and balloons to mark the opening of the curtain raiser event. Rhythms of Manipur also presented their Dancing Drummer. Other highlights include pung cholom, blowing of conch and penna invocation.

Renowned film actress of the state Soma Laishram was declared festival ambassador by the chief minister.

“It’s a great honour and pleasure to be the ambassador of Manipur tourism. I’ll try my level best to promote the culture and traditions of different tribes (34) of Manipur. And also, I would like to invite everyone to come and join the beautiful festival, the festival of oneness and explore the Sangai Festival, which is going to be held from November 21,” said actress Soma Laishram to EastMojo on the sideline of the event.

Other well-known personalities from different fields, including former national and world champion boxer Laishram Sarita, actors Gurumayum Bonny, RK Somorendro (Kaiku), Hijam Bala, Ningombam Biju and Designer Robert Naorem among others also attended the event.

