Tamenglong: The 7th edition of the Amur Falcon Festival was celebrated in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Monday with a day-long programme.

Organised by Tamenglong Forest Division in collaboration with Rainforest Club Tamenglong, the festival was celebrated with the objective to spread awareness about the protection and conservation of the Amur Falcon, the world’s longest-flying migratory bird.

The festival is celebrated to strengthen the human-nature relationship and acknowledge the importance of this small raptor in the lives of people in the region.

Forest, environment and climate change minister, Thongam Biswajit Singh, water resources minister, Awangbow Newmai and principal chief conservator of forest AK Joshi attended the festival.

“This festival is observed to spread awareness about the protection & conservation of the Amur Falcon, the world’s longest-flying migratory bird. They usually arrive in large nos. during Oct in Nagaland & Manipur & leave in Nov after having enough food for their non-stop flight to Africa,” said minister Thongam Biswajit Singh.

Tamenglong forest division DFO Amandeep said the festival is not just a place to celebrate but also a place where people from different backgrounds come together and share their ideas.

After the arrival of the Amur Falcon in Tamenglong in the second week of October, the state forest department has taken up regular checking and awareness programmes besides organising joint patrolling in the district.

Similarly, deputy commissioners of Tamenglong and Senapati districts have separately issued orders to monitor and control the hunting of wildlife in their respective districts during the sojourn of Amur Falcon which is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and included under Scheduled IV.

