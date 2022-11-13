Shillong: Manipur had a brilliant day in the wushu and taekwondo events at the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 on Saturday.

In wushu, which was held on the NEHU campus, the men’s taolu gold was won by Salam Marshal Singh from Manipur. Tonmoy Boro of Assam secured the second position and the third position was secured jointly by Kyrshanbor R Songthiang of Meghalaya and Pongchoi Reham from Arunachal Pradesh.

The women’s taolu event was also won by a martial artist from Manipur Yumlembam Echangtombi Devi. Yani Eru from Arunachal was second, while the two bronze medals were claimed by Espiranza S Songthiang from Meghalaya and Nistha Dutta from Assam.

At the Assam Rifles Indoor Stadium in Laitkor, the venue for taekwondo, Manipur stole the show in the junior girls’ kyorugi, winning gold in the U-42kg, U-44kg, U-46kg, and U-55kg events by Martin Wahengbam, Irom Bijaya Devi, Priyadarshini Mayengbam and Salam Charlei Devi. Assam netted two gold medals, which were won by Anshika Singh (U-49kg) and Nayatri Chetia (U-52kg).

The junior boys’ kyorugi was a more mixed affair, with Nagaland taking one gold via Tenloi Phom (U-45kg); Assam two via Debasis Chetia (U-48kg) and Rahul Phukan (U-51kg); Manipur one via Arubam Kishan Singh (U-55kg); Mizoram one via Lalremmuana (U-59kg); and Arunachal Pradesh via Nared Jomoh (U-63kg).

More martial arts are scheduled for the following days, even as taekwondo and wushu will conclude on Sunday. Judo will begin on Sunday at the Laban SC Indoor Stadium and karate on Monday at the SAI Training Centre in NEHU.

