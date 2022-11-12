Imphal: Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi is all set to undertake her maiden visit to Manipur and attend the upcoming Sangai festival in the state.

The ‘Andaz’ actor will walk the ramp for designer Robert Naorem’s as the showstopper at Peace Ground in Churachandpur district as part of the state-level Sangai festival celebrations on November 26.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more

“To all the lovely people in Manipur, I am really excited and looking forward to coming to Manipur for the first time for the Manipur Sangai Festival. I will be in Churachandpur on the 26th of November to walk as a showstopper for designer Robert Naorem and support the handloom and textile industry of Manipur,” said Miss Universe 2000 in a recorded video posted by designer Naorem on Facebook.

I am super excited and really looking forward to my visit and I really hope to see you all there, she added.

Lara Dutta was last seen in the movie ‘Bell Bottom’, Bollywood action thriller directed by Ranjit M Tiwari.

After a gap of two years, the Sangai Festival is being planned in a big way, with a host of events organised at 13 venues across the state between November 21-30 this year.

Also Read | North East Olympic Games 2022: Manipur claim double gold in cycling

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









