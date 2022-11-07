Guwahati: A two-day Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 and peacebuilding training of youth and civil society organisation leaders in the northeast was held at the Diocesan Social Service Society (DSSS) at Mantripukhri in Imphal on November 6 and 7.

Over 38 youth and CSO leaders from Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland took part in the training programme.

The training was organised by the National Foundation for India (NFI) and co-sponsored by the European Union to impart the knowledge of historical and political development of SDG, assist them to align their works with SDG, help them to build an understanding of the basics of development policy formulations and awareness on SDG 2030 with various stakeholders in their respective community.

Babloo Loitongbam of Human Rights Alert (HRA) threw light on the genesis of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), touching upon the development of the Millennium Declaration and the Millennium Development Goals (MDG). Ranjeeta Sadokpam from HRA delved deep into each of the 17 SDGs.

Dr. Achan Mungleng helped the participants reimagine and locate their own development actions at the grassroots within the global SDG framework. Nonibala Narengbam from the Integrated Rural Development Service Organisation (IRDSO) stated that SDG is the way to heal the world for your children and our children’s children.

On the second day, facilitating the session on ‘Measuring Development: An introduction to SDG Indicators’, Prof. Elangbam Bijoy of the Department of Economics of Manipur University pointed out that internationally 169 indicators are identified to measure SDGs, but in India, only 115 indicators are used and even worst in the northeast region only 84 indicators are deployed.

Among the northeastern states, Sikkim scores the highest percentage of change (22.4) and Manipur the least (8.47).

The participants deliberated and devised their own ways of measuring their development actions at the grassroots in line with SDG. The participants unanimously resolved to develop their own indicators to measure their progress in achieving the SDGs.

