Manipur: Raj Medicity to set up Rs 130-cr multi-speciality hospital in Imphal 

Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Raj Medicity Multi-Speciality Hospital to be built at Khurai Chingangbam Leikai in Imphal East.

The ceremony was also attended by chairman and managing director Raj Medicity H Rajen Singh, works & youth affairs and sports minister Govindas Konthoujam, health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, PHED minister L Susindro Meitei, MLAs, dignitaries, among others.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, CM N Biren Singh maintained that the government is giving priority to the health and education sector, putting much effort to develop the sector. With the increase in the MBBS seats from 100 to 150 at JNIMS and the opening of Churachandpur Medical College with 100 MBBS seats, the state can now produce around 500 MBBS in a year. This will somehow solve the shortage of doctors in the state to some extent, he added. He continued that following the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open a Medical College in each district of the country, the state government has planned to set up medical colleges in some other districts.

The chief minister spoke on the initiatives taken up by the government to provide accessible healthcare services to the public including CMHT, Ayushman Bharat and the ‘Health For All’ scheme. He informed that more than 700 villages had been covered under the ‘Health For All’ scheme and testing and check-up for more than 3 lakh people had been done. He added that early testing and diagnosis of diseases would help in the early treatment of the same.

Recalling the hardships faced by the people of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack of medical facilities, and shortages of oxygen cylinders and supplies, the chief minister appreciated all the concerned officials, doctors and other medical staff for their tireless efforts and contribution in successfully fighting the pandemic. He also expressed that the contributions made by some private hospitals in saving the lives of the people during the pandemic can never be forgotten.

Singh also appealed to the doctors and other medical staff to maintain professionalism and ethics while performing their duties, as their services are very crucial for providing better healthcare services to the people.

Incepted in 2004 as Raj Polyclinic with only 34 beds and later upgraded to 150 bed facilities in 2014 and rechristened as Raj Medicity hospital, the hospital plays an important role in providing quality healthcare service to the people of the state, said chairman and MD of Raj Medicity H Rajen during his keynote address.

“In our 19 years of service in the healthcare sector, we strive for excellence to providing world class healthcare service to the people,” said Raj Medicity chairman and MD Rajen during his keynote address, while adding “keeping this in mind, we are here to set up the new hospital with world-class healthcare services.

The 400-bedded capacity hospital which will be constructed with an estimated amount of Rs 130 crore is expected to be completed in little more than two years’ time.

The hospital has also roped in a Kolkata-based Resonance company for its architectural designs.

At present, Raj Medicity hospital has altogether 600 staff. The multi-speciality hospital will be employed at least 1,500 staff, including doctors, nurses and para-medical staff, informed Rajen.

While highlighting the achievements, Rajen stated that its hospital has been providing one of the trauma centres in the state and operated round the clock.

During the pandemic, we were able to construct a dedicated 100-bedded COVID-19 hospital within three months and treated as many as 1,512 COVID-19-positive patients, said Rajen.

