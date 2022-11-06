Manipur: MNPF cadre involved in ambush that killed army colonel arrested

Guwahati: A team of security forces including the Manipur police, an NIA team, and four Assam Rifles personnel, arrested a cadre of the banned Manipur Naga Peoples’ Front (MNPF), a militant outfit involved in the killing of an Assam Rifles colonel, his family and four jawans.

According to the police, the MNPF cadre was arrested on Saturday from Yaingangpokpi junction, Imphal East around 10.30 am.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The arrested cadre has been identified as one Machukring Zamshim Shimray alias Ningkhan, 20, of New-Cannan Village, Ukhrul district.

Police said that the militant cadre was arrested acting on the information and the requisition of the NIA Imphal team.

The arrested militant disclosed that he had joined the outfit in 2016 and underwent basic military training for three months at Thumol, Myanmar, the police said.

Machukring is presently holding the rank of a self-styled corporal works under the command of self-styled chairman, Francis, of the same outfit.

He further disclosed that he was involved in several ambushes against the central security forces mainly against the Assam Rifles, including the Khongtal, Chandel ambush on July 29, 2020, wherein three were killed and six injured. The arrested person has been handed over to the NIA Imphal team for further legal action.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On November 13, 2021, the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles Vivplap Tripathi and his family along with four Assam Rifles jawans were killed after the convoy carrying the officer came under heavy attack by militants in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The ambush occurred near S Sehken village under Behiang police station close to the Indo-Myanmar border.

Colonel Tripathi was reportedly returning to his base accompanied by his wife and six-year-old son from the Behiang company post when he was ambushed.

At least six jawans, including a havildar, driver of the CO, and three Quick Reaction Team members were also injured in the attack. Two insurgent groups – the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the MNPF – had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack was the deadliest the state witnessed since the 2015 ambush in which 20 army personnel were killed in Paraolon village in the Chandel district of Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | 9 people injured in CPI(M)-BJP clash in Tripura

Trending Stories









