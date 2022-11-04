Imphal: With a view to showcasing the exquisite handlooms and handicrafts of Manipur, the state will be organising the 2022 edition of ‘Manipur International Textile Expo’ (MANITEX) from November 5 to 15 at Urban Haat, Nilakuthi.

Textiles, Commerce & Industry minister Nemcha Kipgen on Thursday inspected the venue and stalls, which have been constructed for the upcoming expo.

Textiles, Commerce & Industry minister Nemcha Kipgen inspecting the venue of ‘Manipur International Textile Expo’ (MANITEX)

The minister was accompanied by chairman of Manipur Industrial Development Corporation (MANIDCO) Kongkham Robindro Singh during the visit.

While interacting with the officers and officials of the Directorate of Handloom & Handicrafts, Nemcha Kipgen sought their cooperation and dedication for the success of this year’s edition of MANITEX.

The 2022 edition of MANITEX will have 124 stalls, including 10 international and 10 stalls from other states of the country.

MANITEX’s main objective is to promote and showcase all the products of handlooms, handicrafts, dyeing & printing, power loom, garment, embroidery, and costume on a larger scale with the participation of different states and countries.

As part of the exhibition, MANITEX Fashion Week will be organised for the promotion of local products as well as to groom potential entrepreneurs in the textile industry.

The 10-day expo aims at developing a roadmap for inclusive development of the state’s textile industry.

