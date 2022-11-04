Imphal: The All Manipur Tribals Development and Grievances Forum (AMTDGF) called off its proposed indefinite economic blockade along the national highways on Friday after the state government assured of releasing Rs 150 crore under MGNREGA to all 16 districts of the state.

In a statement issued by forum vice-president Setkhosat Kipgen, it stated that the All Manipur Tribals Development and Grievances Forum (AMTDGF) called off the indefinite blockade along National Highway 2 (Dimapur-Imphal) and National Highway 37 (Jiribam-Imphal) as the government of Manipur had assured of releasing Rs 150 crore under MGNREGA to all 16 districts of Manipur, and the remaining balance on the phase-wise basis within January 2023 without any delay.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

AMTDGF has appealed to the state government to release all the executives and blockade supporters, who were detained by police, without any condition and withdraw the arrest warrant issued against its executives.

The forum also expressed their gratitude to all blockade supporters and the public of the state for supporting its agitation in the interest of MGNREGA job card holders of Manipur.

Following the announcement of an indefinite economic blockade with effect from midnight of November 3 owing to the government’s failure to release the pending fund of MGNREGA, at least six members of AMTDGF were arrested on Thursday from Senapati and Kangpokpi districts respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh also warned of arresting those people who threatened the public and blocked the highways, stating that the state police are after those engaged in anti-social elements.

Also read | Meghalaya’s Irene Dkhar crowned Miss Northeast 2022

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









