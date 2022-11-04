Imphal: The Manipur health department has recorded 358 cases of dengue in the state this year till Thursday, with Tengnoupal district recording the highest number of positive cases at 199 followed by Imphal East (42), Churachandpur (38), and Imphal West with 36.

Three persons, one each from Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Bishnupur districts have succumbed to the disease to date.

A press conference was conducted to create awareness of the status of dengue cases in the state.

Speaking at the conference, health minister Sapam Ranjan Singh said the media should play a big role in creating awareness among the public regarding the present status of dengue cases in the state.

“All possible measures have been taken up by the health department to control dengue cases in the state. Surveillance teams have been deployed to the affected areas and measures have also been taken up. The process of fogging is going on,” said Ranjan.

Dengue is a viral disease caused by the bite of the Aedes mosquito, he added.

He said, “We should not keep water stagnant water near our surroundings. Containers with water should not be kept exposed and should be fully covered since mosquitoes use such water as breeding grounds. Aedes are day-biters active from dawn to dusk.”

He urged people to use mosquito nets while sleeping.

State mission director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Somorjit Ningombam and officials from the NHM and health department were also present during the conference.

