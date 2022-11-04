Imphal: Almost two weeks after the two women were swept away from the Ukhrul district owing to heavy rainfall, the body of one missing woman was retrieved from Nagaland by the locals on Thursday evening.

According to family sources, the body of RK Ramreila of Poi village was found at the riverside by some fishermen from Nagaland’s Akhegwo village under the Phek district.

“We got the information at around 6:30 pm and immediately, some of the family members went to retrieve my aunt’s body. Since the place was far from my village, they reached the site only in the morning,” informed Shimray.

We are now waiting for the body to reach the village for her final rites, she said.

Locals of Akhegwo village also conducted a short funeral service before heading home for her final rites and took care of the expenses of her coffin, said Shimray.

On October 24, two women identified as RK Ramreila (35), wife of RK Mathotmi and RS Ngamreila (30), wife of RS Varechung were swept away while crossing Tholiru stream near Challou river while returning from their paddy field.

Since then, the team comprised of NDRF, SDRF, district police, Assam Rifles and volunteers from Poi village and other neighbouring villages are engaged in the search and rescue operation in different possible sites.

The body of Ngamreila was recovered on the third day of the search operation on October 27 from Tusom village of Ukhrul district.

RK Ramreila is survived by her husband and five children while RS Ngamreila is survived by her husband and six children.

