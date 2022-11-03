Manipur govt refutes MGNREGS fund misuse allegations 

Imphal: The Manipur government has strongly condemned the allegations made by the tribal forum on MGNREGS fund misappropriation, terming them as “baseless”.

The All Manipur Tribals Development Grievances Forum (AMTDGF) has alleged that the state government failed to release the pending MGNREGS fund meant for hill districts.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Demanding the release of 100% funds of all pending funds under the MGNREGA scheme meant for hill districts, the tribal forum called for an indefinite economic blockade along National Highways 2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and 37 (Imphal-Jiribam) with effect from midnight of November 3 (Thursday).

In a press release, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department stated that it “strongly condemned” the allegation levelled by the AMTDGF. It said the tribal forum’s accusation that the state government misappropriated Rs 756 crore of MGNREGS funds meant for tribal people was “baseless”, adding that MGNREGS funds are meant for covering all sixteen districts, both valley and hills in the state.

According to the statement, the state government has received Rs 756.50 crore for MGNREGS meant for all 16 districts, out of which Rs 100 crore has been disbursed and allocated for all 16 districts irrespective of hill or valley districts.

“An additional amount of Rs 150 crore will be released soon and the remaining in due course,” it said.

“Hence, there is no question of misappropriation of Rs 756 crore of MGNREGS funds as alleged,” the department added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, while appealing to the media persons to verify the authenticity of the organisation before the publication of such serious news, said that the government has never heard of the tribal forum (AMTDGF) in the state.

“There is nothing which is specified as tribal money or general money in MGNREGS,” CM said.

See more

“The Supreme Court of India had declared a blockade of national highways or economic blockade as an anti-national activity,” the CM added.

Also Read | Manipur: Pop singer Ananya Birla to headline for MLTR in Imphal

Trending Stories









